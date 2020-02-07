Since relocating with my family to Minnesota in 2005, I have watched taxpayers in the Eastern Carver County School District open a brand new school in Victoria; build a brand new high school in Chanhassen; build a brand new elementary school in Carver (which we were told was built for future expansion); add on to two elementary schools (Victoria and Clover Ridge); outfit students from third grade and higher with Chromebooks; build an addition to one of the middle schools to house a competition-size pool; and provide a pop-up sports dome.
Yet shortly after the current referendum's partial defeat, one of the school board members publicly stated at the monthly Parent Leadership Council meeting that the 'vote no' people need to have consequences for their actions.
This is an interesting comment coming from a public servant.
Denise DiFabio
Chaska