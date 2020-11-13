Hello Carver County residents! I am Linda, a lost and found cat volunteer in Carver County.
I am reaching out with the goal of no missing cats; more reunions; trap-neuter-release so there are no unwanted kitten litters; and no “angel cats” on the road.
Prevention, education, and teamwork is the key.
Here is where help is needed:
- Keep cats indoors. Keep watch over them so they do not escape the house. This is the best foolproof way to lower the number of missing cats. Provide an enclosure if they enjoy being outdoors. Do not let them roam freely. They will have a longer life span.
- Get cats microchipped and registered. In the event your cat goes missing and is found, this will increase the chances greatly that your cat will be back at home with you. It is inexpensive.
- Get your cats spayed and neutered.
- Help with live trapping feral or stray cats to get them spayed or neutered. This will result in fewer kittens running around and not being hit by cars or killed by coyotes or birds of prey. It is humane to do. Reach out to me for assistance with live trapping as I have traps I can loan and I have considerable experience.
Tips for lost cats:
- Start looking immediately. Put up flyers, posters, talk to the neighbors, check garages, bushes, window wells, and sheds, and post on websites and social media. Join my Facebook group called "Carver County Minnesota Lost and Found Cats," which has the whole list of what to do and where to post. I also have a Facebook group titled "Information group for lost and/or found cats and dogs” organized by county or city with other information. Or contact me at linda.j.hoffman@gmail.com.
- For more info, visit www.missingpetpartnership.org and www.catsinthebag.org. Do not assume cats will find their way home on their own.
Tips for found cats:
- Take the cat to the vet to check for a microchip — it is free. Put up flyers, posters, talk to the neighbors, and post on websites and social media. Join my Facebook groups, noted above, which provide tips. Carver County/Chaska does not have an impound contract anywhere for found cats.
- Please do not let it stay outside. Bring the cat inside somewhere safe while looking for the family. There are too many dangers out there and it is getting colder.
I know there are people who will not agree with me and I respect that. The goal is to keep the animals safe. Together we can make a difference.
It will never be 100% perfect but if we can get close to that, work together as a team, then that will be the best outcome ever!
Linda J. Hoffman
Chaska