The Board of Beyond New Beginnings offers its gratitude to the newspaper for publishing the story ("Above and Beyond") about our program in its recent editions.
We are humbled by the support this critical need for supportive housing is receiving. A special call-out of thanks to the Carver County Community Development Agency for being an essential partner in enabling this program to begin much sooner than anyone envisioned.
We have received support from all corners, including our churches, the city of Chaska, foundations, nonprofits and corporate entities. All of us working together to provide supportive housing to young moms and their children is another huge reminder of the great heart of this community.
We thank everyone for this support. The objective is to have four moms and their children in a safe and nurturing environment in the next 30 days.
Citizens from multiple counties have been reaching out on a personal basis to ask for more information and provide support. We assure you that our website and Facebook page are in development so we will be able to share information more broadly.
Beyond New Beginnings is a 501(c)3, organized according to Minnesota law.
In the meantime, if anyone would like to know more, volunteer or provide financial support (greatly needed), please connect with us at either of the following addresses: PO Box 203, Chaska, MN 55318; Beyondnewbeginnings2020@gmail.com.
Russell St. John
Board Chair
Beyond New Beginnings