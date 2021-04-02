An estimated one million people in the U.S. live with Parkinson’s disease, the second-most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer’s, and the 14th-leading cause of death in our country.
Symptoms vary, but can include tremors; difficulty with balance, swallowing, chewing and speaking; and cognitive impairment. Not to mention, a recent survey found that nearly half of people with Parkinson’s noticed some negative change in their symptoms during the pandemic.
April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month, and I, along with the Minnesota & Dakotas Chapter of the Parkinson’s Foundation, urge everyone in the Twin Cities to join our community as we promote greater awareness of how Parkinson’s affects those living with the disease, and their families.
To get involved, individuals can donate to the Parkinson’s Foundation to support research and programs, participate in an event, or share their story or others’ stories on social media. We have two great virtual educational programs in April open to people with Parkinson's, their family, friends and the community:
- The Spring Parkinson’s Symposium in partnership with APDA Minnesota and M Health Fairview features presentations on sleep, driving and research in Parkinson’s on Friday, April 16 at 9:30 a.m.
- Early Onset Parkinson’s Disease: Strategies to Live Well features presenters from Mayo Clinic on Saturday, April 24 at 9:30 a.m. addressing treatment, management, therapy options and exercise related to early onset Parkinson’s disease, when the disease occurs in people younger than 50 years of ago.
To learn more and register, visit Parkinson.org/MinnesotaDakotas/Events.
My name is Michael Fahning. I am a Chaska resident, a volunteer for the Parkinson’s Foundation Minnesota & Dakotas chapter, an ambassador for the David Phinney Foundation for Parkinson’s, and I have been living with Parkinson’s Disease for the past 20 years.
Together, we can make life better for people with Parkinson’s disease by improving care and advancing research toward a cure.
Michael Fahning
Chaska