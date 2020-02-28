A few days ago, the School Board convened and voted on a series of cuts to school programming, services, teachers and support for our children. These cuts were not brought about by a school system’s failures to manage their budget, but by an election fraught with distortions, distractions and misinformation.
Who peddled these falsehoods? Some are members of our community, many are not. Some have children in our schools, many do not. For some, the motivation was to avoid increased taxes, no matter what the harm to our youth and our community. For some (primarily those outside our district) it was a desire to devalue our public schools.
Regardless, those who sought to damage our schools have won, and now we must adhere to the law and make cuts. Our community has grown by leaps and bounds over the recent years, and just over half of those who voted, cast ballots that will require our schools to teach more children on the same budget.
At what cost? Our children will not have as many resources to learn. Our children will not be as well prepared. Our communities will become less desirable. A school will close. The middle and high school day will now have six periods instead of seven. There will be fewer classes available to our children and fewer teachers. The requirements for graduation will be lessened, and some will miss out. Our school system will be less desirable to both parents who are thinking about where to send their children, and teachers who are weighing job options.
Previous letters to the editor asked about the money spent on “specialists,” and why that was necessary. Those letters didn’t mention what the writers must have known. That “specialists” are teachers. They teach art and music and some of them won’t be back. But it’s not just specialists, it's teachers of all types who won’t be back, and those who remain will have to work harder, with more children in their classrooms and more instructional time in their day. Our teachers need our support to do the hard work they do, they don’t need to be told to work harder, with fewer resources.
When I moved to Chaska, it was in part because of the quality of the schools. Many others did the same. Sadly, my youngest daughter won’t graduate from the same quality of school that my oldest did. As a mom said at the recent listening session, “Our children are ready to learn.” We must support our schools and our children, so that they can do exactly that.
Dan Kessler
Chaska