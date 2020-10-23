One thing we won’t talk about in a public setting, with friends, acquaintances and sometimes family is politics. This really is a sad situation.
We need this discussion to keep the representative government our forefathers envisioned and we need it in a constructive, meaningful way.
Our Minnesota Department Commander Mark Dvorak stated as Legionnaires “We believe in law and order, 100% Americanism, peace and goodwill on earth; transmitting to posterity the principles of justice, freedom and democracy has not wavered."
We need to be an informed public in order to make decisions on who will represent us in government.
As a veteran I encourage everyone to vote by early voting at the Carver County Government Center, By mail-in ballot or on Nov. 3. It is your right and really a responsibility.
Dan Foley, national commander of the American Legion from 1963-1964, from Wabasha, wrote a column in 1964 (available at mnlegion.org/pnc-judge-foley) that shares my views. The commentary, other than some names, is appropriate now as it was then.
Gary Van Eyll
Commander
Chaska American Legion Post 57