In response to Cindy Pugh's letter last week ("People who care about children"):
Cindy denounces the names called against the "no" on the referendum group she is a part of.
Let's break her comments down.
1. Fear mongers. A propaganda video surfaced from Alpha News, accusing the equity training of indoctrinating kids in school. Keep in mind, the equity training had no connection to the referendum whatsoever.
2. Outsiders. Not only the group from the video, but the majority of speakers and funders of the group, are not citizens of, or have kids in, the district. One main player is actually tied to trying to get Edina's referendum shot down years ago.
3. Well funded. The "no" group was partially funded from those people mentioned outside the district, along with the Carver County GOP, the Carver County Conservative PAC.
4. Political. It's odd that a politically motivated group worked to control the narrative of community opinion. It's also funny that former member of the House of Representatives Cindy Pugh wants politics to be taken out of the classroom, and to write about a group that is not being political or funded by it.
As a community, we need to do better. For having over 9,000 students and only 11,000 votes on the referendum was disheartening. No matter how you vote, I hope our community can find the means to find the facts, educate themselves, come out next year and vote.
Kevin Kramer
Chaska