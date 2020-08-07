Everyone is desperate for normalcy, no one wants to hear this. Fortunately I think we still have time to start over. Because I want my grandchildren to live as long as I have, I hope we do start over with the quarantine and apply what we have learned.
Stop international and interstate travel except for strictly managed emergencies, food and transport of essential supplies. Strict mask rules and social rules are essential. Start over with schools and work.
Quickly execute a plan for funding the essential financial support of all citizens. We have to borrow from the future to ensure we have a future. The virus changes things more than the first airline hijacking, more than 9/11, more than any disease pandemic or war. We have to study and respond to worldwide food consumption blunders. It isn’t just rural China.
I think we can achieve a calm acceptable way of life before a vaccine is available. What is required is citizen cooperation and real leadership.
If we continue on the current course, it will be our neighbors and friends and family members dying at home because there is no room at the field hospital and not enough doctors, nurses and equipment.
Robert Perschmann
Chaska