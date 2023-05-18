May is Poppy Month. Wear a poppy to show support for our fallen warriors and contribute to the continuing needs of our veterans during our National Poppy Day distribution event taking place Thursday, May 25, through Saturday, May 27. Members of the American Legion Auxiliary Chaska Unit 57, American Legion Chaska Post 57, and the Sons of the American Legion Chaska Squadron 57 will be distributing bright red poppies outside of these local businesses: Cub Foods, Mill’s Fleet Farm, Cooper’s Foods and Chaser’s Beverage Center.

The Flanders Fields poppy has become an internationally known and recognized symbol of the lives sacrificed in war and the hope that none died in vain. The American Legion called upon Congress to proclaim the Friday before Memorial Day as National Poppy Day, it did in 2017.

