May is Poppy Month — wear a poppy to show support of our veterans and military personnel!
Chaska Auxiliary Unit 57, along with members of the Legion and Sons of the American Legion, will be distributing poppies Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 27-29. This year you will find us in Chaska at Cooper’s, Chaser’s, and in Carver at Fleet Farm.
The poppy program raises community awareness and respect for our veterans by educating the public about the symbol of the poppy, taken from a line in the poem “In Flanders Fields” written on the battlefront during World War I by Lt. Col. John McCrae, M.D.
Connecting the visual image of the poppy with the sacrifice of service made by our veterans. Millions of red crepe paper poppies are distributed across the country in exchange for donations that go directly to assist disabled and hospitalized veterans in our communities. Monies can also be used to support our men and women who are currently serving our country and their families.
Please show your respect for our veterans and wear a poppy on Memorial Day weekend and throughout the year. If you are a member of the American Legion (Auxiliary, Post or SAL member) and are interested in volunteering to distribute poppies please contact me at babco006@umn.edu.
I can always use more volunteers. If you are interested in becoming a member of the Chaska American Legion family, please stop by the Chaska Legion Post 57 and pick up an application. Post 57 is located at 102 Fourth St. W. in Chaska.
Thank you in advance for your donations and your continued support of our American veterans and their families.
Patti Bjorklund
2021 Poppy Chair