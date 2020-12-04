Audrey Kennedy’s article in the 55+ and Fabulous section of the November 2020 Chaska Herald and Chanhassen Villager highlighting volunteer opportunities for seniors was excellent. ("How seniors can volunteer during COVID-19.")
So many retired people want to be meaningfully involved. Kennedy’s article succinctly described a variety of volunteer opportunities available in the surrounding counties and communities.
Please allow me to add one more opportunity for people to get involved — in person or virtual: WeCAB.
What it is: A nonprofit 501(c)(3) volunteer group that provides supplemental transportation to residents throughout most of Carver County and in some of the western Hennepin County communities. Volunteer opportunities exist for drivers, rider registrars and dispatchers.
Good for: People who desire face-to-face interaction through providing rides to people who, for whatever reason, do not have, or cannot use, personal or existing transportation services. Opportunities also exist to volunteer virtually to be a rider registrar or dispatcher. Training provided!
Contact: Katie Boller Gosewisch, 844-743-3932, to be a part of this vibrant organization or to register as a WeCAB rider.
Mary Hershberger Thun
WeCAB Board President
Victoria