I have been in Chaska the last two weeks, as my daughter, Jenn, and her husband, Troy, live here. I have been house/cat sitting for them. They are traveling.
I just wanted to let you know what a great, little, friendly town you have here in Chaska.
I do a lot of walking and I really enjoyed the bike/walking asphalt walking trail. As I am walking, I have met some really great/friendly people.
I enjoyed all the flowers in City Square Park and have many pictures of them.
Overall, it is a very clean town. So many beautiful trees, and I can only imagine the beautiful fall colors that I will be missing! But am hoping to make it here again soon.
I was able to walk to any place I wanted to — let that be the post office, library, Catholic church, Dunn Brothers Coffee, Cooper's, and a fantastic burger place, Cy's Bar & Grill. Also, a great wine place, Dolce Vita Wine Shop.
Until I am able to make it again, keep doing whatever you are doing. It is working for you!
I love Chaska, Minnesota.
Diane Widhalm
Fargo, North Dakota