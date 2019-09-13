I have been in Chaska the last two weeks, as my daughter, Jenn, and her husband, Troy, live here. I have been house/cat sitting for them. They are traveling.

I just wanted to let you know what a great, little, friendly town you have here in Chaska.

I do a lot of walking and I really enjoyed the bike/walking asphalt walking trail. As I am walking, I have met some really great/friendly people.

I enjoyed all the flowers in City Square Park and have many pictures of them.

Overall, it is a very clean town. So many beautiful trees, and I can only imagine the beautiful fall colors that I will be missing! But am hoping to make it here again soon.

I was able to walk to any place I wanted to — let that be the post office, library, Catholic church, Dunn Brothers Coffee, Cooper's, and a fantastic burger place, Cy's Bar & Grill. Also, a great wine place, Dolce Vita Wine Shop.

Until I am able to make it again, keep doing whatever you are doing. It is working for you!

I love Chaska, Minnesota.

Diane Widhalm

Fargo, North Dakota

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events

Recommended for you