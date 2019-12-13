Last week’s social gathering, catered and facilitated by Marnita’s Table at the Chaska Event Center was joyful!
The event brought people together for intentional social interaction. We can all be grateful for support from the city of Chaska and Eastern Carver County Schools Community Education for providing this opportunity for all of us.
Friends from Chaska, Carver, Chanhassen and Victoria were present and the size of the crowd inspiring. The evening with Marnita Schroedl suggests our future together as we work to provide students and families with the assets a healthy community offers its residents.
One of those assets is the group of 730 teachers who serve Eastern Carver County Schools. We are committed, dedicated, and highly motivated to serve students, their families and the broader community. We strongly supported the referendum effort to provide students with sufficient resources. We are thankful the renewal of the tech levy passed. We lost the operating levy and the bond question and now face the budget cuts ahead.
As we work through some hard times together (ECCS and the communities it serves) we ask all district residents and non-residents to abide by the following:
- Please don’t dox teachers (the act of posting personal phone numbers, home addresses, license plate numbers, etc. on digital media).
- Please don’t criticize individual teachers on social media or anywhere else for the use of curriculum approved by ECCS, the Minnesota Department of Education and the Minnesota Legislature and the U.S. Department of Education.
- Please don’t believe everything you read.
- Assume good intent as you ask questions. We’ll do the same.
Apologies for the negative phrasing. We are painfully aware of the decline of civil discourse in public spaces (school board meetings, social media, print and television media, etc.) and eagerly anticipate its return.
I’d much rather ask all to align their behaviors with the ECCS’ commitment to creating learning environments where all feel welcome, safe and included. And where every child has access to resources they need to be successful. These values guide our work as educators.
We are grateful to Marnita’s Table, the city of Chaska and ECCS Community Education for modeling these values last Thursday.
Chris Commers
Chaska Education Association President