Do we value our elderly and immunocompromised individuals so little that we are willing to sacrifice them for the sake of school sports?
That’s the impression I got when I read “Let fall high school sports be played” last week. The writer notes that most cases are among seniors and most deaths are among the elderly and those with preexisting conditions.
At what point did we decide that turning 80, or having any medical history whatsoever, was deserving of a death sentence? Because make no mistake, this is what we are asking of immunocompromised people if we choose to reopen too quickly.
Presymptomatic people can be contagious and spread COVID-19 before realizing they have it (World Health Organization). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also notes that presymptomatic transmission occurs with COVID-19.
Knowing presymptomatic transmission is possible, consider this: A person attends a large event and contracts the virus. The next day, while they are presymptomatic, they come into contact with another person. The second person contracts the virus from them, and it kills the second person because they are immunocompromised. Was it worth it?
I do not want to appear as though I am without sympathy for students. I was in the color guard of my high school’s marching band and it was one of the greatest experiences of my high school career. The discipline and dedication I gained have lasted over a decade. If I was still in school and had just spent the last month knowing I should have been performing at parades and was instead kept from this beloved activity, of course I would be crushed.
But attending my grandfather’s funeral two months ago via Facebook livestream and not being able to stand anywhere near, let alone hug, my dad and grandma at the burial was devastating. That is an opportunity to celebrate his life and mourn his loss that we will never get back.
People should not have to die for the sake of our entertainment. Families should not be forced to face this grief. These decisions are emotional for everyone, but we should let infectious disease experts be the ones who guide our pathway forward.
Brianna Liestman
Chaska