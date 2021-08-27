So much road construction going on everywhere and I am wondering if there couldn't be a better schedule in getting it done. I understand it is Minnesota but it just seems like poor planning.
But with all of that going on please tell me that a tunnel under Highway 41 downtown Chaska is a joke. When I pass through downtown Chaska, I've never even see anyone walking on the sidewalks, so I don't understand who is going to use this tunnel?
They have taken so much natural beauty out of Chaska and now they want a tunnel under Highway 41?
It will probably get built and then no one will use it and it will become abandoned, making it an ideal place for doing illegal drugs or homeless people.
There must be a better way to spend tax dollars?
Ruth Lukkari
Chaska