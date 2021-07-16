Oct. 22, 1989 was a date that rocked my generation of parents. Jacob Wetterling, an 11-year-old boy from St. Joseph, Minnesota, was kidnapped while riding bikes with his brother and friends. Having school-age children at that time, this tragic event put a new level of caution in my parenting.
Having a level 3 sexual offender moving into a Victoria neighborhood of children and teens has garnered media coverage. People attended the public meeting and expressed their concern and fears, as they have the right to do.
I would encourage all who are concerned, to widen your net of influence. Sex trafficking, sexual abuse and assault is growing. It is not a “their” problem but an “us” problem. Sexual trafficking, abuse and assault is in every county of Minnesota, including Carver County.
We have in Chaska, a nonprofit organization, A.C.T. United, founded by a former Minneapolis police officer Jessica Bartholomew, who is working with schools, churches and other community organizations to educate all of us adults and kids on the real danger of sex trafficking, abuse and the online exploitation crimes that specifically target youth.
Mr. Vanhecke is not the problem, he is part of a larger problem. I hope, as neighbors to his parents, you would welcome them into your community safely and wisely. Hopefully, our local law enforcement could guide you in this.
I have reached out to A.C.T. United to learn more and ways I can help create safe communities for all youth and families.
If you would like to learn more too, you can find them at: ACT (Anti Child Trafficking) United; www.actunited.org; Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram at actunitedmn; Email info@actunited.org.
Beth Ricke
Chaska