The recent trend from "big tech" to silence targeted voices is an affront to our liberties guaranteed by the First Amendment. The very notion of striking back because of a difference in political opinion is contrary to the core of our democracy.
The Trump supporters and others who trespassed at the U.S. Capitol damaging property, making a mockery of our institution, and caused fear included the death of five people should be prosecuted to the fullest extent. The FBI and supportive agencies are making identities from photos, locating and arresting the perpetrators across the country.
The reaction from dominant social media platforms as well as other companies limiting speech, participation, and political revenue is antithetical to who we are.
In these divisive times, we need more dialogue, not less. Eliminating speech deflects from solutions that are sorely needed.
To their credit, the ACLU has criticized Facebook and Twitter for banning President Donald Trump. One can see an opening here for citizen Trump to use his wealth to begin options in the area of social media.
As social media enjoys lawsuit protection from Section 230, this latest move gives rise to consider anti-trust action. Has social media become so large that they can be considered the "fourth branch" of government?
Those who call for discussion and unity, but silently ignore these latest developments accelerate their "hypocrisy quotient." Will commonsense and freedom soon prevail?
Joe Polunc
Waconia