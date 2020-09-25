More than 150 years ago one of our greatest presidents Abraham Lincoln said “a house divided against itself cannot stand."
That statement is true today just as it was when Lincoln said it. Today our nation faces many major threats from: COVID, global warming, racial unrest, etc., but our greatest threat is the breach that is dividing our people and our political parties.
Our nation can deal with those problems facing it if we are willing to work together to come up with solutions.
Today COVID has become the third leading cause of death, behind cancer and heart disease, in our nation after showing up only six months ago. Despite COVID's impact we still are unable as a nation to even see it as a threat or how to deal with it.
Global warming has set our West Coast afire, and is bombarding the nation’s East and Gulf coasts with hurricanes, but with 97% of scientists saying it is real, we cannot agree if it is real and humans are the cause.
Finally, after hundreds of years of slavery, followed by almost 200 years of treating Black people as second-class citizens or worse, we are still dealing with racism in this country. It is time for the nation to realize that we need all our citizens, no matter what color or their origins, to keep our nation great.
We do not need another civil war to bring down our house. If we do not work together to deal with the threats, America will end up a second-rate nation.
It is up to us the voters to elect leaders that are willing and able to deal with the threats to our nation and the world.
Jim Weygand
Carver