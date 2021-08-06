The situation with respect to American law enforcements’ effectiveness has hit an unprecedented low. The near-term does not look promising, as violent crime in major cities has hit double digit increases. But that is not the fault of the “rank and file.”
The death of George Floyd has justifiably set off a firestorm of reaction. Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts. He violated departmental policy, state law and basic humanity. He is serving 22.5 years in prison.
Even before the conviction, violence nationwide was swift and unrestrained. Clearly the crime that took place at 38th and Chicago will be consequential for many years.
I maintain that calls for reform, defunding, and dismantling of law enforcement are an overreaction. This statement is not meant to insulate officers from being held accountable. Rather, address the action of each individual with an eye to amend policy/field training protocol if warranted. You cannot paint entire departments with the broad brush of “improper conduct” and “racism.”
Violent assaults now occur in full view, shootings mimic the wild west and people walk out of stores with arms and carts loaded with merchandise. With impunity, criminals are fearless and defiant.
The elected officials in the city of Minneapolis quickly joined the cacophony of those calling for radical change. Instead of calm voices, they undermined department morale. Now a year out, the council and mayor are sending conflicting messages and wonder why crime is rampant.
Nationwide, assaults on police are up 91% since 2020, according to the National Fraternal Order of Police. The current attitude toward law enforcement manifests itself in a breakdown of authority. This will not abate until local politicians recognize that public safety is their No. 1 priority. Additionally, city and county prosecutors must be held accountable as the revolving door of “justice” is clearly a “catch and release” program.
The solution? Allow law enforcement to do their job by following all policies and laws. Pretextual traffic stops are still lawful and addressing minor “street crimes” is a proven deterrent to more serious crime. Relying on “violence interrupters,” “ambassadors” and “mental health responders” will only put people in harm's way. Passage of the Yes 4 Minneapolis ballot amendment will ensure continued violence.
To be effective, prosecuting attorneys and judges need to work together with law enforcement. If one falters, the system breaks down and public safety suffers.
The solutions are not elusive, but implementing them takes courage.
Joe Polunc
Waconia