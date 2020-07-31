Many see the slogan Black Lives Matter (BLM) as a plea to secure the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, especially the historically wronged African Americans.
If you take the time and effort to view BLM’s website, you will realize that the idea of protecting Black lives and seeking justice is merely a vehicle to advance a radical set of ideas. Groups like Antifa and the BLM organization want to impose an ideology on America.
Our country is under attack, but the mainstream media skews everything they say and write. You need to look to find the truth! Mobs rampaging through our streets, monuments that reflect our history are being toppled and the law is undermined.
Those bent on destruction hijacked protesters, creating violence and division, attacking the very foundation of our nation. For them it is not about resolving race issues; it is about using racial discontent to forward their anarchist agenda.
While Americans of every color agree that Black lives do matter, BLM is out of step with America. They are more dedicated to gaining political power and remaking America according to Marxist ideology. Founders of BLM are trained Marxists, according to the New York Post. Their platform includes planks unrelated to improving Black lives, like getting the U.S. to divest itself from Israel, which it calls an apartheid state.
They have called for the dismantling of the family saying, “we disrupt the western-prescribed nuclear family structure.” The breakdown of the Black family and the rise of single-parent households is one of the root causes of poverty, crime, drug abuse and poor education achievement in many Black communities. Why would anyone who is supposedly working for Black progress want to tear down the very thing that helps them to achieve success?
BLM and similar groups want to impose an ideology on America that would bring greater poverty, loss of freedom, destruction of churches and civil society. We have already seen videos of protesters physically and verbally attacking police officers. We have seen neighborhoods turned into violent “autonomous zones” with spineless politicians telling the police to stand down and let anarchists rule over innocent residents.
Calls to defund the police are calls for chaos and calls to disarm them are lunacy, look at Seattle, Minneapolis and Portland. Supporting our police officers, who risk their lives every day to protect us, is a “must.”
The despicable killing of George Perry Floyd was a tragedy for his family and for our state. Mr. Floyd grew up in Houston playing sports throughout high school and a blue-collar worker who was also a hip-hop artist and a mentor to a religious group. But between 1997 and 2005, he was convicted of eight crimes; in 2009, he accepted a plea bargain for aggravated robbery, serving four years in prison. Review these other crimes for which he was convicted.
His death was heinous, but using his death as a platform for BLM will not resolve any race issues.
Raymond Schalow
Chaska