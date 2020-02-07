Recently I have read several letters to the paper complaining about efforts to improve equity in our school district. Some even bragged about helping to defeat the recent school bond issue to attack the district’s equity efforts.
I personally find this frightening for the future of our youth and country. Rather than argue that simple humanity says we should treat all with equity, we need to look at why it is important for our future. The definition of equity is "the quality of being fair and impartial." It certainly seems like a simple and reasonable definition. Who would say we should not treat our neighbors fairly and impartially? Unfortunately, history says those different in color or religion are often not treated with equity.
Many people are upset that dredging up the past is tarnishing our nation’s history, but knowing history is necessary to make progress. Today, some are surprised to learn that “All men are created equal” did not apply to blacks, native Americans and women. Our nation has been a leader in the evolution of humanity, but we still remain a society where white Americans have the advantage.
As a white man, why should I support the school districts equity efforts? One reason is that today’s students will be the ones paying my Social Security and taking care of us in our dotage. I want them to have fully developed their abilities, and up to the task. Second our nation is facing a much more competitive world, and we need to fully utilize everyone’s skills to the utmost.
This need to fully utilize everyone’s full potential even more important when we look at the demographics of our nation. The data below is from the website livepopulationof.com/us-population-by-race and it shows a shrinking white population.
Age range/white percentage:
- 0-4 years: 50.4%
- 5-9 years: 52.7%
- 65–74 years: 77.8%
- 75-84 years: 80.6%
I know some are frightened by the thought of whites becoming a minority. My fear is that, if we fail to treat all our people with equity, we will not be able to compete on the world stage.
President Ronald Reagan in his farewell speech defined his vision of a future America — the shining city upon the hill: “[I]n my mind it was a tall, proud city built on rocks stronger than oceans, windswept, God-blessed, and teeming with people of all kinds living in harmony and peace; a city with free ports that hummed with commerce and creativity. And if there had to be city walls, the walls had doors and the doors were open to anyone with the will and the heart to get here.”
I did not vote for Reagan, but I believe in his vision of a “shining city upon the hill” for our nation. Providing equity for all our people especially the young ones is one step to reach that goal. Reaching that goal is crucial if our country is to remain great.
Editor's note: The author is vice chair of Carver County Democrats-SD47. He wrote this column on his own behalf.
Jim Weygand
Carver