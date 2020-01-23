My name is Dan Kessler and I am running for the Minnesota House of Representatives for Chanhassen, Chaska and Victoria. I want to invite everyone to our official campaign kickoff on Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Chaska Community Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
My wife Michelle and our children love our community, and I want to be a voice at the Minnesota Capitol for the values that make Eastern Carver County a great place for all of us to live.
And “all” must mean all. We are better because of the diversity within our communities.
Unfortunately, there are those in our community who look to divide us rather than bring us together (“We haven’t gone anywhere.” Jan. 9). That’s not who we are as descendants of immigrants, nor a worldview that will put us on the path to building a bright future for all our children.
When my grandparents immigrated to the United States in the early 1900s, not only were they escaping religious and ethnic persecution, but they were seeking a better life for their children. The immigrants who come to Minnesota today are no different; they want safe, secure communities, where their children can receive an education that allows them to achieve the American dream.
Together, we can build stronger communities, and set our state on a path for future successes. We need a Minnesota that provides opportunities for all to succeed. I welcome everyone's input, and hope you will join our campaign kickoff.
Dan Kessler
Chaska
Candidate for Minnesota House of Representative District 47B