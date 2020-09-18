I am a veteran, most recently serving for a year on a U.S. Navy base in Djibouti, Africa.
I support Matt Udermann for county commissioner. Anyone who has ever served in the military can understand frustration with bureaucracy, paperwork, and administration. Local government imposes many of the same challenges, and Matt has a plan to make it easier for all of us to work with our county government.
He has a unique drive to ensure everyone (veterans, businesses, residents, mentally ill, etc.) is able to access county services with fewer headaches.
I am so proud to support him in his race. Please join me in supporting Matt Udermann and vote for him on Nov. 3 (or as early as Sept. 18 absentee).
David Pascoe
Carver