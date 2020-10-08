I have been a full-time or substitute teacher in District 112 since 1997. Usually, before class starts, I will do a two-minute magic trick to “break the ice” with the students. Some of the students still call me “magic man.”
My tricks are all illusions; not really magic. Unfortunately, illusions also seem to be the strategy of Republican candidate, Julia Coleman.
Coleman claims that she is on the side of our God-given rights, but her education platform is sadly, or perhaps strategically, omitted from her website and recent Q&As in the Southwest News Media. Does she stand for fully funding our public schools, or does she support leaving them be, or worse, defunding them? Does she support giving each Carver County student the best resources possible to learn and grow, or to pawn our future off on private schools and a voucher system?
I don’t think Julia Coleman is the best candidate for MN-47. She’s already trying to perform an illusion by moving to Chanhassen from deep blue Minneapolis to try to usurp a Senate seat. It sounds like her lack of position on key issues is just another attempt to deceive the voters.
I urge you to vote for Addie Miller, who doesn’t resort to illusions, but utilizes real common sense. Addie will support fully funding our public schools, and knows first-hand the benefits of doing so, because she attended District 112 schools right here in Carver County (in fact, she was in several of my classes).
Gary Haaheim
Chaska