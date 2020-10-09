The year 2020 has not been a kind year. COVID has killed over 200,000 Americans, or about two Carver counties. Earth is warming to record high temperatures in all of human history. It’s been bleak, to say the least. However, I am holding on to a light of hope. Her name is Addie Miller.
Addie is running for Minnesota State Senate here in District MN-47. Addie knows these issues have been literally killing us and she has a plan to make our lives better. Addie is fighting for more affordable healthcare because she sees that the rest of the world has benefited from it. Addie will vote to expand MinnesotaCare coverage so that those of us who do suffer from COVID and other illnesses and injuries don’t lose our livelihood from getting the care we need.
Addie has been running a campaign of positivity in this year of dread and hopelessness. I’ve never felt so close and welcome to a campaign as I do with Addie’s. She’s responsive to voters and responsible in policy. I have complete faith in her that this is how she would represent us in the Minnesota State Senate.
Vote for Addie for MN-47 if you haven’t already.
Jodi Holden
Chanhassen