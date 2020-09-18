I urge your readers to vote to re-elect Randy Maluchnik as a Carver County commissioner. I have known Randy for many years. We first served together on the Chaska City Council, where I served from 1978 through 2008.
In 1974, I was appointed by the Carver County Board of Commissioners to be part of a committee to advise the board and the Minnesota Department of Transportation whether the then-planned new Highway 212 should pass to the north or south of Lake Riley.
That group was the beginning of an advocacy group in support of completing construction of new Highway 212 from I-494 to Carver. This 212 Advisory Group lobbied MnDOT and the Legislature to persuade them that construction of new Highway 212 should be funded and given much higher priority.
In 1989, we became aware that a second group had formed, urging the widening of Highway 5 to four lanes from I-494 to Powers Boulevard. The two groups merged and formed The Southwest Corridor Transportation Coalition. I was president of the coalition until 2018, when Randy succeeded me as president.
For many years, he and I served together on the coalition board and attended many meetings in Chaska, St. Paul and Washington in our efforts to obtain funding for completion of new Highway 212 and to widen existing Highway 212 to four lanes between Carver and Cologne and between Cologne and Norwood Young America.
Through my work with Commissioner Maluchnik to secure funding for Highway 212, I have been very impressed with his understanding of the county and his vision for building on past initiatives to expand the economy, create jobs and improve safety.
When we cut the ribbon for the opening of Highway 212 to County Road 11 in July 2008, we knew that the new highway would have a profound impact on the future development of the county and our community. Commissioner Maluchnik and other members of the county board played an important role in guiding and securing these new developments.
The coalition, and Commissioner Maluchnik as its president, have led the effort to complete the much needed segments of Highway 212 between Carver and Cologne and between Cologne and Norwood Young America. These segments are very unsafe and in great need of replacement to save lives and expand businesses.
Randy has built strong relationships locally, in the metropolitan area, in St. Paul and in Washington, D.C., which have enabled him to be a leader in the effort to secure state and federal funding for these projects, and will help him secure future funds for other county projects.
Thanks to Commissioner Maluchnik's persistence and leadership, further improvements will be made to expand Highway 212 between Carver and Cologne.
Our county needs elected officials like Randy Maluchnik, who know how to develop strong relationships with individuals, institutions, units and agencies of government, and businesses, and to work with people who have different perspectives, to secure resources from the state and federal governments to accomplish major projects.
Please keep Randy Maluchnik working for you as a Carver County commissioner.
Bob Lindall
Chaska