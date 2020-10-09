Angela Erickson is a well-qualified, informed and energetic candidate for the Eastern Carver County School Board.
As a parent, educator and community volunteer, Angela has a record of caring for the needs of learners. She has experience in higher education as a teacher and administrator. She feels a strong sense of responsibility to wisely invest and manage resources entrusted by others.
As the chair of the District 112 Foundation, her leadership has energized the board’s commitment to supporting our teachers and students by creatively spearheading the raising of funds. These funds go to supporting teachers through grants and recognition; as well as to families needing support so their children can learn.
Angela remains positive in the face of challenges, she asks great questions and communicates seeking to hear and understand all perspectives. I encourage your vote for Angela Erickson for ECCS School Board.
Arlene Borner
Chaska