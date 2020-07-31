I believe strongly that the younger generation currently involved in raising children in a complicated world filled with political divisiveness and now the COVID-19 pandemic must be supported in their efforts to engage in policy making and civic leadership. They are our hope for the future of our party.
We need someone who understands and can relate to the younger conservative voter. This is what Julia Coleman can do. With these thoughts in mind, I am proudly supporting Julia Coleman in the upcoming primary to represent Carver County in the Minnesota Senate.
Julia is a wife and mother. She is a key employee in the fast-changing world of medical devices. The ability to listen and learn, and do so in a manner that encourages others to volunteer their ideas, is something I admire about her. This is especially important in the State Legislature.
Julia’s background of experience on the Chanhassen City Council and other avenues has not reflected any kind of mean-spirited divisive tendencies that we find so prevalent in our current political climate.
By having Julia Coleman in the Minnesota senate, our Republican conservative values and ideals will be represented and fought for, while our party grows and prospers.
Please join me in voting for Julia Coleman in the Aug. 11 Republican primary.
Nancy Tollefsrud
Waconia