It’s been encouraging to hear the numbers of vote-by-mail ballot requests so far, especially when compared to the 2016 election. I further encourage everyone who hasn’t yet voted, to mark their ballots for Addie Miller for State Senate. I’ve been a Carver County resident for many elections, and I have never been so excited about a candidate.
Addie cares, plain and simple. She cares about issues that are important to us. She cares about us now, and about our future. Addie supports fully funding our public schools to ensure that our children have an equitable education. Ever since the failed school referendum of 2019, reinforcing our commitment to Carver County schools has never been more important. Addie will push for our public schools to be a positive example for our state and nation.
Healthcare is a much discussed topic by folks from all walks of life with varying viewpoints. Addie cares about our health here in Carver County and she supports increasing access to MinnesotaCare and expanding coverage to include mental healthcare. It’s about time that a candidate is addressing the connection between our physical and mental health!
The 2016 election put me in the doldrums, the 2018 election helped soften the blow, and now I am ecstatic to be supporting Addie Miller in 2020! If common sense and a bright future appeal to you, vote for Addie Miller for State Senate!
Nancy Haaheim
Chaska