As the CEO and managing partner of True North Equity Partners, which owns eight small businesses across the region, I am keenly aware of the impact that local government leaders have on the economic environment.
Through one of my former business interests, Cell Phone Repair (CPR), I met Matt Udermann, who is now running for the office of Carver County commissioner.
Through my professional interactions with him, I know that Matt shares my belief that main street businesses are the lifeblood of our economy.
Matt has demonstrated his commitment to the local economy by working hard and succeeding at business. He has done so by having a clear vision for accomplishment and solid skills in finance, budgeting, recruitment, training, communications, marketing, and operations. It has been no surprise to see him succeed very quickly in the world of business.
Because of his business activity, Matt understands the infrastructure and amenities that help small businesses to launch, succeed, and grow, and he has gained professional skills that would be valuable in any public policy discussion.
Matt has also demonstrated his commitment to community improvement through his volunteer and charitable activities. I know Matt to be a man of high character and deep faith, which is reflected in the numerous activities he chooses to support. I have had the opportunity to see his commitment to the community through our shared work with Athletes in Action.
I know that Matt understands how the values we cultivate in our communities are important to creating a great place for people to live and work.
For all these reasons, I know Matt Udermann would make a great county commissioner, and I encourage everyone in District 3 to support him.
Brian Slipka
CEO/Managing Partner
True North Equity Partners
Shoreview