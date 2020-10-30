As a psychologist, I have spent my career listening to people; problem solving; and helping them to build brighter futures for themselves. Because of my love for Eastern Carver County and a desire for safe, healthy communities where everyone can thrive, I decided to take my professional experience to the next level and run for Minnesota House of Representatives.
I looked forward to going door-to-door talking with area residents about their concerns and hopes for their families, hosting gatherings and attending community events. Then the pandemic hit.
Face-to-face plans quickly shifted to phone calls, emails, Facebook messages, and texts. What I have found in these months of economic, health and social turmoil is that now more than ever, people want leaders who will listen and work with others to solve the problems our state will face as we move forward.
As your state representative, I will put our communities first. I will use my experience as a psychologist to push for the health care so many people desperately need, to fully fund public education for our children’s future success and for a clean-energy future that will create good-paying jobs.
From helping out this first-time candidate, to financial donations, to putting out a lawn sign, words cannot express the gratitude I have for everyone working with me to get out the message of my commitment to area residents and commitment to public service.
Voting is now open. Go to mnvotes.org for information on where to vote early or on Election Day, Nov. 3. I humbly ask for your vote.
Dan Kessler
State House District 47B candidate
Chaska