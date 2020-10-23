I am writing this letter of support for Randy Maluchnik for Carver County commissioner.
As these things go, a little background is always helpful. I am a Chaska resident for the past 30 years. I first met Randy several years ago when he was doing volunteer work. I continue to run into him as he performs these volunteer efforts.
People like Randy, who do volunteer work, and do so for many years while maintaining their normal jobs, exhibit, I believe, the type of behavior that shows an extra level of care about our society and fellow residents. This is an important attribute for people in government service, elected or not.
I also own the business Formacoat that recently relocated to Chaska, with the new building at 2960 Chaska Blvd., County Highway 61. It may not look like it, but Formacoat is a small business, and this building is a gigantic and expensive investment for me as an individual. If you have seen it, it is a beautiful building.
Alas the building came in over budget for several reasons. I was out of financing and had little extra money. One of the last things to be done was that Formacoat was responsible for reconstructing the road in front of the building in order to put in a right turn lane. But much to my dismay, the county road staff was adamant that their standard county highway construction requirements "had to be met," even though the traffic to Formacoat was only a fraction of standard road volumes, and the road is scheduled to be completely rebuilt in the “near future” (five or so years at the time).
Thus, the turn lane was four times more expensive than was needed, significantly more than I had budgeted. The county road department did not seem to be interested in listening to me.
So, I reached out to Randy. He put together a meeting of the right county road staff to so that they would be in a position to actually hear me out. His facilitation of this meeting saved me a useless expenditure of $60,000 I did not have. I was thankful for his assistance, but he was comfortably non-assuming of accolades: “Mark, I am just doing my job.” And a wonderful job he did.
Please vote for Randy Maluchnik for Carver County Commissioner, for he is a dedicated, experienced and motivated public servant for residents like me, and like you.
Mark C. Gross
Chaska