After reading Councilor Julia Coleman’s interview with Jewish Insider, I was shocked to discover she worked for Alpha News.
It concerns me because this partisan news outlet disseminated a propaganda video attacking District 112 and its 2019 referendum. It spread misinformation and stoked racial fears, and we are now seeing the effects of the referendum’s failure with increased class sizes in our growing district.
While Coleman was not employed by Alpha News at the time, it does raise questions about her ability to work for all Carver County residents.
Hoping to find information that showed support for public education on Coleman’s campaign website, I was left disappointed. The “Issues” section mentions little about education, aside from “our principles of educational freedom can put parents back into the driver’s seat when it comes to their child’s learning.” Exactly what freedoms will my son enjoy in District 112 if class sizes are bursting at the seams by the time he gets there?
Addie Miller, on the other hand, comes from a family of educators and understands the value of public education. She wants to make sure District 112 schools remain some of the best in the state. She understands that burdening school boards with constantly asking local taxpayers for money is not sustainable.
Rather, when she gets to St. Paul she will ensure our tax dollars are put to work so all Minnesotans get a high-quality education.
Join me in supporting Addie Miller for State Senate in District 47.
Brianna Liestman
Chaska