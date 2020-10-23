I’m enthusiastically supporting Matt Udermann for Carver County commissioner, and Greg Boe for Minnesota House District 47B.
Matt Udermann will deliver the absolutely necessary leadership qualities that are vitally important to our county’s future.
Matt Udermann will deliver a “safe space” for diverse opinions thanks to his thousands of interactions with voters. He “neighbors well” with others because he’s curious, welcoming, open, transparent, respectful.
Matt Udermann will deliver a diversity of perspective. This next generation leader will refresh and reinvigorate a spot on the board that’s been unchanged since 2006 — before Pinterest, Snapchat, Whatsapp, Instagram or the iPhone were introduced.
Matt Udermann will deliver the data-based decision-making skills he developed while leading Fortune 100 companies and small businesses. He knows how to effectively manage budgets, ethically supervise employees, and successfully lead organizations.
Matt Udermann will deliver both compassion and conviction to decision-making. He knows that “a smart dime beats a dumb dollar," and he’s also absolutely committed to keeping his promises to provide the very best level of services for all residents.
Matt Udermann will deliver bold, visionary leadership. As chair of the Carver County Library Board he’s advocated for deeper dialogue, expanded hours and more engaged community input, while lowering barriers and providing greater equity for the 11% of county residents who don’t have home internet access.
Matt Udermann will deliver a creative and collaborative leadership style. He knows that mutually-beneficial partnership efforts between cities, counties, and local organizations deliver the highest level of effective and affordable services.
Greg Boe has earned my vote for re-election as representative for Minnesota House District 47B.
I appreciate Greg Boe’s earnest desire to respectfully interact with all of his many diverse constituents, listen to their perspectives, and then ethically try his very best to deliver win-win solutions that serve the common good for all of us.
I appreciate that Greg Boe puts in long hours at the State Capitol on our behalf. He definitely earns his salary and has also deservedly earned the mutual respect of his colleagues in the Legislature.
I appreciate that Greg Boe is an important member of the “common sense center” of our politics. While our current public discourse is weighed down with more than enough partisan vitriol, special interest group venum and social media attack lines; Greg Boe is a kind and decent human being who brings a collaborative mutually beneficial approach to problem solving among all participants.
I appreciate that Greg Boe has accumulated a community-centric focus through his many years of effective leadership on the city council, planning commission and homeowner association levels. His experience provides him with a deep reserve of wisdom and perspective.
I appreciate Greg Boe as a political leader, public servant, civic role model, and neighbor.
I’m enthusiastically supporting and voting for Matt Udermann for Carver County commissioner, and Greg Boe as representative for Minnesota House District 47B.
Nate Bostrom
Chaska