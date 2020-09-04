For the first time in my life, I’m excited about a State Senate race. In particular, I’m excited about being represented by Addie Miller. For so long, issues in Carver County have been ignored at the Capitol. Now, I am optimistic that citizens will be heard!
Addie is a daughter of Carver County and, as such, has homegrown capability based on her personal experiences. And experiences are something she has plenty of, whether that’s training horses on her family ranch in Watertown, attending high school in Chaska, bartending in Victoria or graduating from law school.
Addie cares about Carver County and the people here. She will strive to improve life for everyone from the farmer outside of New Germany to the small business owner in Chanhassen to the cashier in Waconia.
Addie will do this by focusing on making our healthcare more inclusive and affordable, making our education safer and more comprehensive, and protecting our one and only environment.
Addie's experience working at the Minnesota Legislature will ensure she will be the most efficient, effective, and attentive State Senator for District 47. Please join me in support of Addie Miller by voting early!
Nancy Haaheim
Chaska