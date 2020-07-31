The economic turmoil and health crisis of 2020 will impact the Carver County budget and services for years to come; Randy Maluchnik is the candidate with the experience, ideas, and compassion to help our community.
Randy was recently called a dinosaur. Randy’s age is used by his opponent, Matt Udermann, as a reason to vote against Randy. In reality, Randy has been an advocate for community members as they enter their second half of life. For five years, he served as the president of the Metropolitan Area Agency on Aging. As COVID-19 takes a harsh toll on the aging population, they deserve a fierce advocate who takes their issues seriously and will advance policy that supports their health and well-being.
Randy has a proven track record of financial responsibility and led our county through previous economic downturns. While he was a commissioner, Carver County received a AAA bond rating, resulting in the county saving thousands of dollars.
He is proud of the public schools in the county and engaged in defending, improving, and advocating for them since the 1990s. As a commissioner, Randy saved the school district thousands of dollars by improving broadband access in the community. He believes our schools should be fully funded. Randy supports our school staff and their honorable work educating the children in our community.
As unemployment hits historic highs, Randy serves the community by connecting people with career and unemployment resources. From supporting CareerForce in Chaska to connecting individual constituents with resources, Randy is prepared to help navigate the new employment landscape.
Randy is passionate about meeting the needs of veterans in our community. As a commissioner and an advocate for them, benefits received per veteran increased from $1,899 to $7,229 annually.
He is prepared to address the transportation needs of a growing community from improving safety of roads and bridges to supporting and expanding public transportation. Randy currently chairs the National Association of Counties Transportation Steering Committee.
As many in our community face food insecurities, Randy connects people with resources to support them and volunteered at a community food distribution event that served over 1,000 people.
The stakes are too high, as we navigate the COVID-19 landscape, to roll the dice on an unproven public servant.
As Randy’s opponent, Matt Udermann, posts pointless polls on social media about Coke versus Pepsi or texting versus talking, Randy is engaged in the meaningful work of leading our county through these unprecedented times.
As Udermann promotes his relationship with Tom Funk, who is attacking and trying to limit funding for public schools when we need them more than ever, Randy is proud to support and defend them. Randy has honorably served his country and community. He has the experience, grace, and temperament to guide us through this difficult time.
Pam Wentink
Chaska