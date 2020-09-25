John Fahey wants to serve the people of the 5th commissioner district claiming he has strong fiscal leadership qualities, but his record shows otherwise.
Here is a review of John Fahey’s one term as mayor of Norwood Young America from 2008-2010. In 2003 the city purchased land and built an industrial park, which had no current tenants. The city was also building an assisted living facility. The capital improvement plan was being implemented rebuilding needed roads.
In 2004, Oak Grove Dairy and Schwan’s both closed, and YA Corporation was in the process of downsizing and outsourcing. These business closings had a significant impact on our business community, and many jobs were lost in NYA.
In 2009, the City Council, led by John Fahey, pursued an agreement with Carver County to build a city hall, library and senior housing. Many citizens and businesses raised concerns regarding the cost and timing of moving forward with this project.
Roughly 13 businesses had closed their doors in Norwood Young America by the summer of 2009. Many houses were in foreclosure, and the developers of The Preserve filed bankruptcy. Central Elementary School was under serious discussions to “unearth” the moldy school building with the support of the citizens.
Certainly, there were lots of things to consider; while our citizens, businesses, economy, and our community were really hurting.
During public meetings for this project, a petition was presented to the council with over 1,000 residents’ signatures, and many businesses, stating “They did not support moving forward with this project at this time.”
It was not a “bad” project, NYA just couldn’t afford increased taxes during “The Great Recession.” At the final meeting to approve the project, many citizens spoke in opposition. The City Council expressed their desire to move forward in spite of the feedback, telling us that “Sometimes, you, (the citizens), do not understand what is good for you” and “Perhaps you, (the citizens), do not understand the financial indicators.”
John had no financial plan in place to guide the council to make a well thought-out decision. The city had accrued a massive debt in the previous five years. Carver County had to “sponsor” our bond debt for this project because it would have put the city over its debt capacity and consequently lowered our bond rating.
John and the City Council never disclosed to the citizens that in addition to the bond payments, the city would continue to pay Carver County $48,500 per year to subsidize rent for the senior apartments for the next 35 years.
The decisions John Fahey and the council made had a significant long-term negative financial impact on the community.
John did not provide effective leadership, nor did he listen or respect the feedback from the citizens.
John is all about putting his name on the wall, which is why he was a one-term mayor. This is not the type of leadership the people of western Carver County deserve.
Tina Diedrick
Annandale