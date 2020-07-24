Candidate Tom Funk: After seeing your recent posts online, apparently designed to add fuel to a raging fire and benefit from the attention a fire would bring to your candidacy, I am writing to ask you to outline your plan for closing the achievement gap in Minnesota schools.
I would like to know how you think it was created and how you believe it will be remedied. Do you believe in public schools? If so, how do you believe they should be funded?
Clearly, you wish to align yourself with the most fringe edge of the Republican agenda, which very likely includes the end of public schools in favor of vouchers.
If this is true, Carver County voters should know it. If you believe in education for all, then tell us how you will lead us to a solution of our myriad problems.
Janice McLuckie
Victoria