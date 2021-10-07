Letter to editor stock art - old mailbox
Photo by Christin Hume on Unsplash

I support the District 112 school referendum. I urge you to vote YES!

I am 70, why should I care about schools? Because I care about an educated society. I support the arts, sports, and smaller class sizes. I support our teachers.

A good school district raises my home’s value. You can vote early at the Government Center. The election is Nov. 2. 

Visit www.eccsvote.org to learn more. 

I am grateful to the school board and the superintendent for all they are doing to keep our schools safe.

Also: I support the mask mandate. Masks help protect all of us. I am one of 50 volunteers that sewed over 30,000 masks this past year. Most of them were given to HCMC emergency department patients. 

I support vaccines, and vaccine mandates. When I wanted to volunteer in my son’s school in the 1970s, I was required to get an X-ray to show I did not have tuberculosis. Before I got married we had to have a blood test (California). Children have to prove they have had many vaccinations before attending school. How is this different? The vaccines are safe.

Support our schools! 

Kathy Perschmann

Chaska

Tags

Events