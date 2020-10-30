In my campaign for School Board, I have tried to model the type of leadership I will bring to the board. We have reached out to groups and people across the district. We have gone door-to-door delivering our message. We have relentlessly communicated across several platforms. We have presented a positive platform for constructive change in our district.
As Election Day is now upon us, let me sum up my commitments to you if I am your representative on the School Board:
I will be a visible advocate for our district and the role of public education.
I will proactively seek your feedback and open new lines of communication with the community.
I will tackle tough issues. We need to push through these challenging conversations and work toward inclusive solutions.
I will use my role to help explain complex issues and build understanding.
I will stand up for all students in our schools and stand up to those who try to spread misinformation about our district.
And, I will use my role to build relationships and bring our community together behind a shared vision.
Together, we will Rebuild Trust, Reinforce What Works, and Rally Our Community behind our schools.
I’m proud to have earned the support of the Chaska Education Association, which represents our district’s teachers. Our teachers and our students have taken the brunt of the failure of the referendum, and it’s up to us to remove the obstacles that stand in the way of every learner achieving their personal best.
We have devoted families, great schools and incredible teachers. It’s time for fresh leadership with new perspectives to make our district Even Better. I ask for your vote on Nov. 3.
Sean Olsen
District 112 School Board candidate
Chaska