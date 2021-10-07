There’s an inspirational poster in our district office: “I touch the future. I teach.” That quote is from Christa McAuliffe, a gifted teacher from the Space Shuttle Challenger. Those words resonate with Eastern Carver County Schools employees who invest their lives working with the youth of our community.
For 30 years, I’ve been privileged to work with our students and families. In that time, ECCS students have become medical professionals, artists, mathematicians, child care providers, service members, aerospace engineers, scientists, and more. Many do work which didn’t exist when I began teaching. They already are touching the future.
I teach because I love to nurture students’ sparks of joy and wonder. Their eyes light up and their energy bubbles with excitement. This happened again this week as our fifth-graders prepared for the BizTown simulation: each chooses a job, earns income, practices citizenship, and votes. It’s amazing to witness students finding their sparks and flinging open the doors to their future. This is meaningful work.
However, deep budget cuts, large classroom sizes, and the inability to retain excellent teachers, affects everyone. We’re stronger together. That’s why every YES vote lifts morale and is a win-win: for all students and our greater community.
Our district’s outstanding employees invest their hearts and spirits as acts of service to the children they are honored to work with. We need everyone’s help to keep our schools and communities strong. Invest in our greatest resource: our community’s youth. Touch the future. Vote YES for ECCS.
Gaye Guyton
Plymouth