COVID-19 has turned our lives upside down; from our health to our jobs to our children’s education, so much is unknown. One thing we do know is that we need leaders at the State Capitol with the experience to move Minnesota forward.
I’ve been a psychologist for 30 years. In my role, I listen to people, working with them to find solutions to their problems so they can live healthier, happier lives, but many of the issues faced are in need of systemic change. I know that even with health insurance, medical care is too expensive. Nobody should have to choose between paying their bills and filling a prescription or seeing a doctor.
There are many healthcare decisions to come for our state, and we need to put healthcare professionals in charge of healthcare decisions. After the pandemic ends, we cannot go back to the way things were before in health care, we must do better. As your state representative you can trust that I will make your voice heard for affordable and accessible health care for your family and loved ones.
Our political system is broken. We know that much needs to be done, but too much time is wasted with partisan bickering. In addition to my work as a therapist, I’ve worked as a mediator, helping bring together differing positions to get the job done. I’ve been incredibly frustrated by politicians who are supposed to represent a district, but who instead represent a party.
If elected, I will be representing Chaska, Chanhassen and Victoria. This is a diverse district, and it will be my job to represent all people who live in 47B, not just the people who share my perspectives, my faith, my life experiences or my political party. To be successful as a psychologist and a mediator, I have had to understand all sides of an issue. I will to continue this work as your state representative.
Early in-person and vote by mail are underway and you can vote today! To vote by mail, go to mnvotes.org, or call the Carver County Elections at 952-361-1910 to request a ballot. If you would like to vote early in person, go to the Carver County Courthouse, 600 E 4th St., Chaska, MN 55318, any Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
These have been challenging times and it is time to turn the corner and build bright futures for all Minnesotans. I am ready and willing to do the hard work ahead and I would appreciate your vote.
Dan Kessler
Candidate for House District 47B
Chaska