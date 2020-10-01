In the past, I’ve checked the incumbent box without doing any “research.” Not this year. Matt Udermann is a political newcomer and is facing a 30-year political veteran for Carver County Commissioner District 3. If you do your research, you will find that Matt is experienced in finances and sizable budgets, a visionary, tech savvy, and well-suited to the management and growth of our county. Carver County is growing fast and families raising children are locating here. We need to hand the torch to a quality new leader who values our current citizens and the families new to our county.
We need a Commissioner who will put you first, research issues, ask tough questions, and depart from “that’s the way it’s always been done” thinking. Matt has experience with complicated issues that will serve us well through our current issues and the rapid growth ahead of us. Matt is a high achiever with vast business experience, a problem solver, and a relationship builder. He is concerned about smarter spending of our taxes and will work to eliminate the title of being the highest taxed county in Minnesota and he will work to secure commercial business to our county.
I want a commissioner who will bring fresh ideas and new perspectives together with exceptional business experience and passion for his community. I have done my “research” and I invite you to join me in voting for Matt Udermann.
Jan Kuczaboski
Chaska