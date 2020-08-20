I’m a legal immigrant. I’m Somalian. I’m Muslim. My wife and I have five kids in District 112. But mostly, I’m American and I love America.
I do question the motives and lack of action of career politicians. Every election cycle they pander for my vote, but do nothing after votes are counted.
For instance, there are nearly 10% people of color in Carver County (and growing) — yet there is just one employee manager level or above that is non-white. The makeup of the sheriff’s office, same. If diversity MATTers, where have the career politicians been on guiding vision, culture and action for a more diverse workforce?
MATT is different. Within a week of moving to Chaska, the Udermanns invited us over for dinner. Since then, my family has shared tea, conversation, and meals nearly weekly — asking nothing in return. It was my honor to invite MATT to put his signs in our yard. It has been my honor to answer questions MATT has about my culture, family and experiences. I recently told MATT: "People told me not to move to Chaska, but it was the best decision I made" — that is largely due to the warm welcome and friendship I’ve developed with MATT. MATT shows up to school board meetings, he has cast vision of substance on how to address social infrastructure, how to improve our schools and our community.
It's time for change. I’m supporting MATT.
Abdiaziz Mire
Chaska