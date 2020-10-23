As Carver County and the rest of the state work to recover from the impacts of the current pandemic, we need local officials who understand our county and know how to connect with community leaders to get things done.
Randy Maluchnik has proven his ability to work with others to make major improvements as a Carver County commissioner.
Commissioner Maluchnik understands the value of investments in the county’s public infrastructure — not only to improve safety on our roads, but to create jobs and help area businesses.
He has played a key role in securing funding to expand and improve U.S. Highway 212 in Carver County. As we all know, Highway 212 serves as the lifeline of our region, connecting businesses, residents and travelers along this critical corridor. Thanks to previous improvements, we have added a regional hospital, four park-and-ride bus stations and countless new retail and housing developments in our area.
Unfortunately, too many lives continue to be lost along Highway 212 — the only major corridor that contains two-lane segments in another four-lane highway.
As a board member of the Southwest Corridor Transportation Coalition, I have the privilege of working with community leaders to develop plans addressing safety issues, including those at the intersection of County Road 51 near Bongards, so we can prevent future deaths and injuries.
Thanks to the advocacy work of the coalition, led by Commissioner Maluchnik, we’ve been able to secure additional funding to keep making improvements to Highway 212.
Further efforts will be needed to finish the work of making this a complete four-lane highway and we need Randy to continue the great work he is doing to make this roadway safer.
As a local business owner, I appreciate elected officials who understand the economic impact of investing in core transportation infrastructure. It’s what keeps our products and people moving.
That’s why I'm supporting Randy Maluchnik for the Carver County Board of Commissioners.
Dean Hilgers
Waconia