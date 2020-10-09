Three seats on the Eastern Carver County School Board are up for election this November and Jeff Ross, Ron Meyer and Angela Erickson have my support.
Jeff is the CEO of a biotechnology firm who values data-driven decision making. He monitors trends in test scores, student and staff climate surveys, as well as many other factors to measure the quality of the district. Jeff has also prioritized building and restoring relationships through in-person meetings with constituents since he became the board chair in January 2020.
Ron brings a wealth of knowledge related to school transportation and finance from his professional background. He asks tough questions at meetings and work sessions to ensure that the board has all necessary information to make the best decisions. Ron has focused on engaging with stakeholders to better understand their concerns about our district as well.
Angela joined the District 112 Foundation when the organization lacked strong leadership and clear direction. She stepped up to become the board chair and revitalized the foundation with a steadfast commitment to students and staff. Her hard work and dedication have led to an influx of new board members and a renewed purpose in bringing crucial resources to our schools during a time of fiscal uncertainty. She will ensure the success of all learners by utilizing her visionary leadership skills as a school board member.
These candidates have my vote because their combined knowledge and experience will be invaluable to the board and district.
Amy Logue
Chaska