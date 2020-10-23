During the 2008 recession there was mass amounts of uncertainty, job loss, reductions in spending, and uncertainty with what the coming weeks, months and years ahead would look like. People were fearful for their jobs and their families well-being.
One of Minnesota’s largest companies, Best Buy, was not insulated from that period. At that time I was leading the $5B mobile division. One of my lead merchant and financial planners was Matt Udermann. Matt had responsibility for both buying and financial management, strategy and departmental budgets.
Through Matt's steadfast leadership, articulated vision and ability to empower and bring people together, he stayed focused on the needs and direction of the team, customer, and company. Matt made many critical decisions in his tenure at Best Buy, not all of which were the most popular decisions at the time, but proved to be the right decisions over time.
The result? Our team weathered the economic storm and continued to see significant strategic and financial growth. Matt's vision and leadership helped propel the team forward, and our business enjoyed 42% volume growth and a 67% profit increase. Through it all Matt was a team-player, decision-maker, and a financial leader for the organization.
This period of COVID-19 shares many parallels to 2008. Matt has proven he can navigate these challenging times as a leader, visionary, creative problem solver and people-first decision maker.
Consider Matt Udermann for commissioner.
Editor's note: The author is a retired vice president of Merchandise, Best Buy Corporation.
Scott Anderson
Bloomington