I am writing this in response to the endorsement of a candidate in the Chaska Herald, stating there was strong support from members of the American Legion ("Understands needs of veterans," Sept. 3).
The American Legion and the Chaska American Legion Post 57 are service organizations and apolitical. As an organization we do not endorse candidates; we endorse legislation that is beneficial for veterans.
We do encourage everyone eligible to vote! We are veterans who served in the Armed Forces for this right.
Gary Van Eyll
Commander
Chaska American Legion Post 57