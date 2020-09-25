letter to editor stock art typewriter and notebook
Photo by Elijah O’Donnell on Unsplash

I am writing this in response to the endorsement of a candidate in the Chaska Herald, stating there was strong support from members of the American Legion ("Understands needs of veterans," Sept. 3).

The American Legion and the Chaska American Legion Post 57 are service organizations and apolitical. As an organization we do not endorse candidates; we endorse legislation that is beneficial for veterans.

We do encourage everyone eligible to vote! We are veterans who served in the Armed Forces for this right.

Gary Van Eyll

Commander

Chaska American Legion Post 57

Tags

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events

Recommended for you