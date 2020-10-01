I’m writing today supporting the re-election of Randy Maluchnik as District 3 Carver County Commissioner. As a long time resident of Carver County, and as a veteran music teacher, having spent the majority of my career in District 112, it’s important for me that our elected public officials be aware of the needs of our students. I’m for the candidate that shows us that the well-being of our young people matters. When we invest in our children, we’re investing in the future problem solvers, leaders, and contributors who will help our community succeed. Randy Maluchnik is that “investor” candidate.
Randy has shown significant interest in our schools. Two examples of his leadership come to mind. In the area of “learning readiness," Randy has worked to improve Carver County’s School-Linked Mental Health program. Children with mental health issues are not ready to learn. This program provides therapists who meet with children in school, and who work with school staff and families to coordinate care and collaborate on interventions. It also includes skills therapists who provide targeted interventions for special education students who need additional support during their school day. The School-Linked Mental Health program also provides two adolescent day treatment sites, which offer mental health outpatient services that keep children with severe mental health issues out of the hospital, and at home keeping pace with their education.
A second important example of Commissioner Maluchnik’s involvement in education is his support, along with the county board, for strengthening fiber broadband connectivity throughout the county with the launch of CarverLink, which serves as the physical network infrastructure for high speed fiber broadband internet throughout the county. This investment, made over seven years ago, is great for expanding businesses and for families. It proved to be especially critical during the COVID-19 pandemic, with more students and parents learning and working from home. The Carver County IT department was able to quickly respond to the pandemic by rolling out free public wireless access via outdoor hotspots to support distance learning for students. This swift action was possible because of the vision to invest in high speed fiber broadband early, which was spearheaded by Randy Maluchnik.
These types of services deserve proper attention and funding. Randy Maluchnik is the advocate and leader that we need on the County Board to ensure that these services may continue to serve the students and families of Carver County. Please vote for Randy Maluchnik as your County Commissioner on or before Nov. 3.
Barry Fox
Chaska