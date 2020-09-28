I have known Mark Willems my whole life. We grew up four doors apart in Cologne. I knew his entire family well. Raised on small town values with good, Christian, hard-working parents who taught him the value of a dollar, and right from wrong, Mark is definitely my choice for County Commissioner.
Mark currently serves as Dahlgren Township Supervisor and I live in Dahlgren. In the era of cell phones, voice mail and text messages, I can tell you from first-hand experience that Mark answers his phone when you call. He is always willing to talk through a situation or find an answer or a solution to every problem you present to him. He answers questions thoroughly and frankly — not just telling you what you want to hear. If he doesn’t know the answer he will tell you he doesn’t and then will hunt down the answer and get back to you.
I know that Mark has common sense and a conscience and will carefully weigh all of the pros and cons when making the tough decisions presented to him. In that determination he will consider not what is best for Mark, he will consider what is best for the constituents of his district and will always do what’s right.
Mark Willems will have my vote on Nov. 3.
Lori Miller
Dahlgren Township